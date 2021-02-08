PHOENIX,AZ 85023
Monday - Saturday
8am - 6pm
Sunday
10am - 3pm
Contact us
SERVICES
-
HAIRCUT$27
Every hair cut will include a hot lather neck shave and will always end with a relaxing shoulder massage.
-
HAIRCUT & SHAVE$55
Haircut along with a traditional razor shave with hot lather and many hot towels.
-
BEARD TRIM$15
-
ROYAL BEARD TRIM$20
Royal beard trim comes with a hot towel razor edge shave.
-
SHAVE$35
Traditional razor shave with hot lather and many hot towels.
-
HAIRCUT SHAVE & FACIAL$85
Haircut, traditional shave along with a exfoliating face scrub followed by a clay mask.
More than just a haircut: a true gentleman’s experience
CLASSIC GROOMING SERVICES
At Made Men Barbershop, we offer classic and contemporary haircuts & grooming for the gentlemen of Phoenix. We combine superb service, a relaxed and sophisticated classic style into a gentleman’s experience. The goal is to make you look good, extremely relaxed and definitely refreshed!
Our barbers have been finely selected for their strong skill set and dedication for the profession of classic barbering. Therefore, advising & consulting you on the haircut and style that you want is of great importance to us to give you a tailored approach to the individuals needs. Our services also come with complimentary drinks like coffee, soda, water and alcoholic beverages.
