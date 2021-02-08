 arrow-left icon arrow-right icon behance icon cart icon chevron-left icon chevron-right icon comment icon cross-circle icon cross icon expand-less-solid icon expand-less icon expand-more-solid icon expand-more icon facebook icon flickr icon google-plus icon googleplus icon instagram icon kickstarter icon link icon mail icon menu icon minus icon myspace icon payment-amazon_payments icon payment-american_express icon ApplePay payment-cirrus icon payment-diners_club icon payment-discover icon payment-google icon payment-interac icon payment-jcb icon payment-maestro icon payment-master icon payment-paypal icon payment-shopifypay payment-stripe icon payment-visa icon pinterest-circle icon pinterest icon play-circle-fill icon play-circle-outline icon plus-circle icon plus icon rss icon search icon tumblr icon twitter icon vimeo icon vine icon youtube icon
2340 W BELL RD.
PHOENIX,AZ 85023
Open in maps

Monday - Saturday

8am - 6pm


Sunday
10am - 3pm

Contact us

SERVICES

  • HAIRCUT

    $27

    Every hair cut will include a hot lather neck shave and will always end with a relaxing shoulder massage.

  • HAIRCUT & SHAVE

    $55

    Haircut along with a traditional razor shave with hot lather and many hot towels.

  • BEARD TRIM

    $15

  • ROYAL BEARD TRIM

    $20

    Royal beard trim comes with a hot towel razor edge shave.

  • SHAVE

    $35

    Traditional razor shave with hot lather and many hot towels.

  • HAIRCUT SHAVE & FACIAL

    $85

    Haircut, traditional shave along with a exfoliating face scrub followed by a clay mask.

More than just a haircut: a true gentleman’s experience

CLASSIC GROOMING SERVICES

At Made Men Barbershop, we offer classic and contemporary haircuts & grooming for the gentlemen of Phoenix. We combine superb service, a relaxed and sophisticated classic style into a gentleman’s experience. The goal is to make you look good, extremely relaxed and definitely refreshed!

Our barbers have been finely selected for their strong skill set and dedication for the profession of classic barbering. Therefore, advising & consulting you on the haircut and style that you want is of great importance to us to give you a tailored approach to the individuals needs. Our services also come with complimentary drinks like coffee, soda, water and alcoholic beverages.

Call us now (602) 773-6873

